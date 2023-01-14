AL Central  Committee  meets today

The adjourned meeting of the newly-elected National Committee, Central Working Committee and Advisory Council of Awami League (AL) will be held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday at 12 noon. AL President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting.

A press release signed by party Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Friday said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader had requested the members of





National Committee, Central Working Committee and Advisory Council to attend the meeting in compliance with proper health protection rules.

Earlier on January 7, the joint meeting was held at Tungipara Upazila office in Gopalganj. AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over that meeting.



















