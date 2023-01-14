Withdraw power price hike   decision: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government has taken anti-people decision to increase electricity price.

In a press release on Friday, the BNP General Secretary demanded the cancellation of this decision.

Fakhrul said, "Awami League government was not elected by the people's votes. That's why they are not concerned about the people's interest; they are working for the opportunist groups."

decision and said, "In the name of monthly price adjustment, the price of electricity will be increased step by step, which is just a trick to fool the people."

In the statement, BNP Secretary General said, "Expense for the people's living is out of control due to increase in the prices of all commodities including rice, pulse, oil and sugar. People are losing their jobs, new employment has stopped; in this situation decision to increase the price of electricity is nothing but mocking the people."

BNP Secretary General said, just two months ago government increased the price of electricity at commercial level, now they have increased the price at residential level. This decision will negatively influence our agriculture, irrigation, mills and factories production."

He said, "People bear the burden of unlimited corruption and irregularities in the power sector. The government is giving people's money to their opportunist group in the name of capacity charge, without generating any electricity."

He also called upon the BNP leaders and activists to take part in the protest programme of rallies and marches in the upazilas including Dhaka on January 16 for reducing the price of electricity.

On Thursday, the government issued a notification to increase the price of electricity at the consumer level by 5 percent, which will be effective from January.

