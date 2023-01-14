Nobel Laureate Kailash lashes out at Mujib, Russel's murderers

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi protested the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his infant son Sheikh Russell on August 15, 1975. At the same time, this child rights activist called on the world not to give shelter to child killers.

Kailash Satyarthi, visiting Dhaka, made this call after visiting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 on Friday morning. He signed the visitors book there.

Nobel laureate Satyarthi urged the world to ensure punishment by bringing the August 15 killers to justice.

Earlier in the morning, Kailash Satyarthi arrived in Dhaka by air. He has come to Dhaka to participate

as the main discussant in the seminar on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the 31st BCS Cadre Association. Members of the association welcomed Kailas Satyarthi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The seminar will be held in the afternoon at Bangla Academy on Saturday. Baul song will be held later. Before that there will be drawing competition for children at Bangla Academy premises.

The theme of this year's anniversary discussion of the organization is 'Will for Children.' From where the demand will be made to bring back the killers of Sheikh Russell from abroad to enforce the verdict and to stop the oppression on children.

Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, born on January 11, 1954 in Madhya Pradesh, India.

In the 1980s, Kailash quit his job as an electrical engineer and became involved in the child rights movement and founded the 'Bachpan Bachao' movement, which has so far freed more than 80,000 children from the slavery of labour across India.

The rehabilitation and education of these children has also been ensured by 'Bachpan Bachao'. The man who worked for children for two decades also dedicated the Nobel Prize to children.















