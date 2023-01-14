Video
Dengue: 1 dies, 10 more patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

One more person died from dengue in the 24 hours to Friday morning.
With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to two this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Also, 10 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease. Of the new patients, four were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and six outside it.
One hundred and twenty-seven dengue patients, including 53 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 370 dengue cases and 241 recoveries so far this year.
The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.
The DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries in the past year.    UNB


