Seven killed in road accidents



At least seven people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Jashore, Lalmonirha, Mymensingh, Sirajganj and Gaibandha.

In Dhaka, Two people were killed and two others injured when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw crashed into a truck at Shanir Akhra of Jatrabari in the capital on Friday morning.

The deceased were the auto-rickshaw driver Momin Mia, 37, son of Danesh Mia of Dayakanda village under Araihajar upazila of Narayanganj, and passenger, Palash, 50, a fish trader of Munshiganj.

The injured are fish traders Shah Ali, 36, and Sumon, 40. They were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jatrabari Police Station Salman Rahman confirming the matter said the accident occurred when a speedy CNG-run auto-rickshaw, on its way to Jatrabari wholesale fish market, hit a truck from behind in front of the Dania College at Jatrabari, leaving the auto driver and three passengers seriously injured. The injured were rushed to DMCH where Momin and Palash were declared dead, he added.

Our Jashore Correspondent added a pregnant woman was killed and her husband injured after being hit by a truck at Monirampur upazila in Jashore district on Friday afternoon.

The victim was Shirina Akter Kona, 24, wife of Ruhul Quddus, a resident of Tajpur village of the upazila.

It was learnt that Kona and her husband was going toward Jashore riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a brick-laden truck from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle at Muragachha Bazar, leaving the duo injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Jashore General Hospital where Kona was declared dead by the on-duty doctor. Bichitra Mallick, doctor of the hospital, said the woman died along with her unborn child due to excessive bleeding.

Our Lalmonirha Correspondent added that a woman and her daughter were killed as a train ran over them at Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat district on Friday morning.

Deceased Sumi Akter, 32 was wife of Rasheduzzamn and their daughter Tazmira Tabassum Tasin, 7, residents of Rahmanpur village under Burimari union in the upazila.

According to locals, a train ran over the duo when they were crossing train track, leaving the duo dead on the spot. Patgram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Umar Faruque confirmed the matter.

Our Mymensingh Correspondent added that a man was killed after being hit by a car on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway under Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district on Thursday night.

Deceased Saiful Islam Sheikh, 35, was son of Md Chanat Ali, a resident of Vandab Namapara village in the upazila.

According to locals, a car hit Saiful from the behind when he was crossing the road, leaving him dead on the spot. Varadoba Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Riad Mahmud confirmed the matter.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that a man was killed after being hit by a bus at Shreekhola crossing on the Dhaka-Pabna highway under Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj district on Thursday night.

Deceased Hira Hossain, 22, was son of Amzad Hossain and resident of Purba Delua village in the upazila. He was an intermediate student of Ullapara Science College.

According to locals, a car hit Hira's motorcycle from the opposite side when he was going to his house riding on the motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot. Ullapara Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Badrul Kabir confirmed the matter.

Our Gaibandha Correspondent added that a member of Border Guard Bangladesh was killed and at least four others were injured in a road accident at Gobindaganj upazila in Gaibandha district.

The accident took place in Nasirabad area of Gobindaganj-Dinajpur regional road on Thursday night. The dead was Mostafizar Rahman, 30, hailed from Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh district.

Police said the BGB man was going toward Gobindaganj town by an auto-rickshaw at night. On the way, a CNG from the opposite direction collided with the auto-rickshaw in Nasirabad area, leaving Mostafizur dead on the spot and four injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex. Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot. Gobindganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bulbul Alam confirmed the matter.













