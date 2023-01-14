AL nominates Matia as JS Deputy Leader

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Thursday nominated the party's Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury as the Deputy Leader of Jatiya Sangsad.

With the Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair, ALPP nominated Matia for the post at its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Party Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud told reporters, "Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed Matia Chowdhury's name for the post, which was seconded by Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, the Chief Whip in parliament."

Meanwhile, Matia Chowdhury paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday, a day after the AL had nominated her as the Deputy Leader in



parliament.

The senior AL leader, along with other leaders and activists, went to the Bangabandhu Bhaban and paid tribute to Bangabhdhu by placing a wreath there. The post of deputy leader fell vacant after the death of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury on September 11.

81-year-old Matia has been representing Sherpur-2 (Nalitabari-Nakla) constituency in Parliament. Her husband, renowned journalist Bazlur Rahman, died in 2008.















