Drastic fall in Kaptai lake water puts hydro power plant in dire straits

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 13: The generation of power in all five units of the only hydro power station of the country at Kaptai Lake has been facing problem due to the low water level in the lake due to a minimum rainfall in the country during the rainy season.

Presently only one unit is running at the lowest water level in the lake since its existence.

Engr Abduzzaher Manager of Kaptai power station told the Daily Observer, the water level of Kaptai lake was 85.40 MSL (Mean Sea Level) on Friday afternoon. But as per Rule curve of the lake, the level was supposed to remain at 100.72, he said.

The water level of the lake has been declining alarmingly due to drought that has been continuing in the area.

He said that the generation of other four units had been suspended due to fall of water level.

The unit number two will run till 70 MSL, he said. "If drought is continued for a week, the water level will decline to 70 MSL for which the operation of the unit-2 will be suspended," Abduzzaher said.

"If all the units are operated, the water level of the lake will quickly decline. So, to continue power generation, we are operating only

one unit," he added.

But the highest level of water in the lake might be at 109 MSL. With the highest level of water reserve, all five generating unit of the country's cheaper power station, could generate electricity fully costing at 25 paisa per unit.

The PDB sources said, the generating units could not generate power uninterrupted with the fall of water level. According to PDB sources, the minimum water level is needed at 76 MSL to generate power uninterrupted. As a result, the power generation in Kaptai is hampered frequently during the summer.

Only one unit is now able to generate a meager quantity of 30 MW daily.

Meanwhile five units at the Kaptai Hydro Power Station can generate 240 MW of electricity at a very cheaper rate in the country. The PDB sources said, the production cost of Hydroelectricity from Kaptai is only 25 paisa per unit, which is the lowest in the country.

the first unit of Kaptai Hydro Power Plant was set up in 1961 and the 2nd unit followed in 1962 with the generation capacity of 40 MW each. The 3rd unit was set up in 1983 while the 4th and 5th units were set up in 1989 with the capacity of 50 MW each.

