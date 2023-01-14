Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

KYIV, Jan 13: Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces have captured the salt-mining town of Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces for months.
There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of Russia's claim. Soledar is located in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province, one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September.
The town's fall would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of battlefield setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine. From the outset, Moscow identified Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk province as priorities, and it has treated the areas as Russian territory since their alleged annexation.
"The liberation of the town of Soledar was completed in the evening of Jan. 12," Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, said, adding that the development was "important for the continuation of offensive operations in the Donetsk region."
Taking control of Soledar would allow Russian forces "to cut supply lines for the Ukrainian forces" in the Donestsk city of Bakhmut and then "block and encircle the Ukrainian units there," Konashenkov said.
Still, the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, said that a Russian seizure of Soledar was "not an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut."    -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy’s most-distant stars
Does political alliance mean a number game?
2 suspected robbers beaten to death in Cumilla
Visitors throng the Dhaka International Trade Fair
Five of a family die in fire in Ctg
Ex-DU teacher who dragged woman under car to death, dies
Baby born at Metro Rail station for the first time


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft