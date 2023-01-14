Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy’s most-distant stars

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo May 16, 2015. photo : reuters

The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo May 16, 2015. photo : reuters

New York, Jan 13: Astronomers have detected in the stellar halo that represents the Milky Way's outer limits a group of stars more distant from Earth than any known within our own galaxy - almost halfway to a neighboring galaxy.
The researchers said these 208 stars inhabit the most remote reaches of the Milky Way's halo, a spherical stellar cloud dominated by the mysterious invisible substance called dark matter that makes itself known only through its gravitational influence. The furthest of them is 1.08 million light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).
These stars, spotted using the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Hawaii's Mauna Kea mountain, are part of a category of stars called RR Lyrae that are relatively low mass and typically have low abundances of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. The most distant one appears to have a mass about 70% that of our sun. No other Milky Way stars have been confidently measured farther away than these.
The stars that populate the outskirts of the galactic halo can be viewed as stellar orphans, probably originating in smaller galaxies that later collided with the larger Milky Way.
"Our interpretation about the origin of these distant stars is that they are most likely born in the halos of dwarf galaxies and star clusters which were later merged - or more straightforwardly, cannibalised - by the Milky Way," said Yuting Feng, an astronomy doctoral student at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who led the study, presented this week at an American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle.
"Their host galaxies have been gravitationally shredded and digested, but these stars are left at that large distance as debris of the merger event," Feng added.
The Milky Way has grown over time through such calamities.
"The larger galaxy grows by eating smaller galaxies - by eating its own kind," said study co-author Raja GuhaThakurta, UC Santa Cruz's chair of astronomy and astrophysics.
Containing an inner and outer layer, the Milky Way's halo is vastly larger than the galaxy's main disk and central bulge that are teeming with stars. The galaxy, with a supermassive black hole at its center about 26,000 light years from Earth, contains perhaps 100 billion-400 billion stars including our sun, which resides in one of the four primary spiral arms that make up the Milky Way's disk. The halo contains about 5% of the galaxy's stars.
Dark matter, which dominates the halo, makes up most of the universe's mass and is thought to be responsible for its basic structure, with its gravity influencing visible matter to come together and form stars and galaxies.
The halo's remote outer edge is a poorly understood region of the galaxy. These newly identified stars are almost half the distance to the Milky Way's neighboring Andromeda galaxy.
"We can see that the suburbs of the Andromeda halo and the Milky Way halo are really extended - and are almost 'back-to-back,'" Feng said.
The search for life beyond the Earth focuses on rocky planets akin to Earth orbiting in what is called the "habitable zone" around stars. More than 5,000 planets beyond our solar system, called exoplanets, already have been discovered.
"We don't know for sure, but each of these outer halo stars should be about as likely to have planets orbiting them as the sun and other sun-like stars in the Milky Way," GuhaThakurta said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy’s most-distant stars
Does political alliance mean a number game?
2 suspected robbers beaten to death in Cumilla
Visitors throng the Dhaka International Trade Fair
Five of a family die in fire in Ctg
Ex-DU teacher who dragged woman under car to death, dies
Baby born at Metro Rail station for the first time


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft