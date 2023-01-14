2 suspected robbers beaten to death in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Jan 13: An angry mob has beaten two suspected robbers to death and injured another in Cumilla's Muradnagar Upazila. Ismail Hossain, 31, and Nur Alam, 30, were killed in the attack. The injured man has been identified as Shahjahan Mia.

The men were detained in a house in Darora Union's Palasuta village before being beaten by villagers around 11:30pm on Thursday, said Muradnagar Police Station chief Kamruzzaman Talukder.

The incident was prompted by the announcement of multiple robberies through loudspeakers from an Islamic congregation in Hirarkanda village to warn locals.

At one point, the organisers of the congregation said the robbers had stormed into Palasuta village, leading the villagers to chase them down and launch an attack, according to Kamruzzaman.

Law enforcers later rescued the suspected robbers and took them to the hospital in the early hours of Friday. The on-duty doctor subsequently declared Ismail and Nur Alam dead, while Shahjahan is in critical condition.











