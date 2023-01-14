Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 suspected robbers beaten to death in Cumilla

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Jan 13: An angry mob has beaten two suspected robbers to death and injured another in Cumilla's Muradnagar Upazila. Ismail Hossain, 31, and Nur Alam, 30, were killed in the attack. The injured man has been identified as Shahjahan Mia.
The men were detained in a house in Darora Union's Palasuta village before being beaten by villagers around 11:30pm on Thursday, said Muradnagar Police Station chief Kamruzzaman Talukder.
The incident was prompted by the announcement of multiple robberies through loudspeakers from an Islamic congregation in Hirarkanda village to warn locals.
At one point, the organisers of the congregation said the robbers had stormed into Palasuta village, leading the villagers to chase them down and launch an attack, according to Kamruzzaman.
Law enforcers later rescued the suspected robbers and took them to the hospital in the early hours of Friday. The on-duty doctor subsequently declared Ismail and Nur Alam dead, while Shahjahan is in critical condition.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy’s most-distant stars
Does political alliance mean a number game?
2 suspected robbers beaten to death in Cumilla
Visitors throng the Dhaka International Trade Fair
Five of a family die in fire in Ctg
Ex-DU teacher who dragged woman under car to death, dies
Baby born at Metro Rail station for the first time


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft