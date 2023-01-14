Five of a family die in fire in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 13: At least five members of the same family died in a tragic fire incident that took place in a kitchen at Rangunia Upazila at dead of night on Friday here.

According to Police Station sources, the fire spread from a stove in the kitchen of their tin shed house at around 2:15am Friday at Mahajan Para in Uttar Paruya village of Rangunia Upazila.

The dead were identified as Khokon Bashak's father Kangal Bashak, 70, mother Lokpriya Bashak, 60, wife Lucky Bashak, 32, and children Sourav Bashak, 12, and Sanoiti Bashak, 4.

Khokon Bashak, 42, an autorickshaw driver, who survived with burn injuries had been admitted to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

Two fire service units doused the fire at around 4:00am, Fire service sources said.

A lot of firewood had been kept in the kitchen adjacent to the rooms. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to all other rooms, according to locals. Five of them died inside a room. They could not move out from the room as the fire engulfed the entire house.

Mahbub Milky, Officer-in-Charge of Rangunia Police Station said that the kitchen stove caused the fire and spread across the house.

"There was a room between the kitchen and bedrooms in the house which stored a lot of firewood and dry leaves. That's why the flames spread so quickly."

The family members gathered in a room near the kitchen in a bid to save themselves from the flames, but they were stuck there and burnt alive, the police officer said.

The police forces recovered the charred bodies of the victims from the room.











