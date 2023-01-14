Ex-DU teacher who dragged woman under car to death, dies

Former Associate Prof Md Azhar Zafar Shah of International Relations Department of Dhaka University (DU), under whose car Rubina Akhter was killed on the campus on December 2 last year, died on Friday.

Zafar Shah was arrested and sent to jail in connection with Rubina's death, following his treatment as he also suffered a mass beating at that time.

However, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition in the afternoon on Friday where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Confirming the matter of the death, Bacchu Mia, In-Charge of DMCH police outpost, told the Daily Observer that Zafar Shah was brought to the DMCH from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. "After examining Zafar, doctor declared him dead. The body has been kept in the morgue of the emergency department of the hospital," he said.

On December 2, Rubina Akhter was going to her sister's house in Hazaribagh from Tejgaon on a motorcycle, sitting behind her brother in law. On the way, as they reached in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, Zafar Shah's private car hit the motorcycle from behind and Rubina fell and got stuck on the bumper of the car.

However, Zafar Shah did not stop the car, rather he dragged Rubina to near Nilkhet intersection, where he was caught and beaten up by public. At that time Rubina was rescued alive but she died while undergoing treatment at the DMCH.

Azhar Zafar Shah was expelled from Dhaka University on April 27, 2017 due to his prolonged absence according to the decision of the syndicate.











