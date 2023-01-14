Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ex-DU teacher who dragged woman under car to death, dies

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
DU Correspondent

Former Associate Prof Md Azhar Zafar Shah of International Relations Department of Dhaka University (DU), under whose car Rubina Akhter was killed on the campus on December 2 last year, died on Friday.
Zafar Shah was arrested and sent to jail in connection with Rubina's death, following his treatment as he also suffered a mass beating at that time.
However, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition in the afternoon on Friday where the doctor on duty declared him dead.
Confirming the matter of the death, Bacchu Mia, In-Charge of DMCH police outpost, told the Daily Observer that Zafar Shah was brought to the DMCH from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. "After examining Zafar, doctor declared him dead. The body has been kept in the morgue of the emergency department of the hospital," he said.
On December 2, Rubina Akhter was going to her sister's house in Hazaribagh from Tejgaon on a motorcycle, sitting behind her brother in law. On the way, as they reached in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh, Zafar Shah's private car hit the motorcycle from behind and Rubina fell and got stuck on the bumper of the car.
However, Zafar Shah did not stop the car, rather he dragged Rubina to near Nilkhet intersection, where he was caught and beaten up by public. At that time Rubina was rescued alive but she died while undergoing treatment at the DMCH.
Azhar Zafar Shah was expelled from Dhaka University on April 27, 2017 due to his prolonged absence according to the decision of the syndicate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
Astronomers discover Milky Way galaxy’s most-distant stars
Does political alliance mean a number game?
2 suspected robbers beaten to death in Cumilla
Visitors throng the Dhaka International Trade Fair
Five of a family die in fire in Ctg
Ex-DU teacher who dragged woman under car to death, dies
Baby born at Metro Rail station for the first time


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft