Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:47 PM
Editorial

US recognition of Bangladesh’s development

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

In a unique gesture of diplomatic courtesy, US President Joe Biden recently praised the spectacular socio-economic development of Bangladesh. The president acknowledged Washington�s partnership with Dhaka as an enduring one, and termed Bangladesh�s economic growth in the past 50 years as a �remarkable story�.
The US president reportedly mentioned of Bangladesh with such inspiring note while formally accepting credentials of the newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Muhammad Imran while receiving greetings on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the White House.
His expectation that both the countries will work on issues like diplomatic governance, climate change, refugees and maritime security- we believe is not only guided by his admiration on Bangladesh�s capacity tuned with hour, but also emphasize on needs of collective responsibility for achieving a common bilateral goal.

The appreciation poured in from the global leader regarding hosting over a million Rohingya refugees fleeing brutal military persecution in Myanmar, is certainly an appreciation of Bangladesh as a welfare and humanitarian state that believes in promoting universal peace and humanity.
However, when the leader of a super power cites Bangladesh to have emerged as an important partner on international trade and investment, UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and other security issues - we cannot but mention our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina�s dynamic leadership that has brought the country under the global limelight. And had the development flow not been hampered by the pandemic and Ukraine war � this is for sure - Bangladesh could have performed far better. Apart from aforementioned sectors cited by US President, there are multiple sectors fast flourishing in our country at the moment.
As the US is one of our biggest trading partners, we believe, the country will also strike partnerships in our tourism, ICT, pharmaceuticals and ship building sectors.
We believe stronger and closer bilateral bonds between the two countries can play a game changing role in the Asia Pacific region. But noticeable barriers born out of today�s geo-political tensions and fast polarisation, standing as stumbling blocks must be removed first.
We believe the US administration appreciates our policy of �Friendship with all and enmity to none�.
Unquestionably, as a global leader, the US can hold views and perceptions that may vary with us.
While we have respect towards such dissent, we also feel a diplomatic obligation of harbouring cordial relations with all our international stakeholders, including those who �don�t see eye to eye� with USA. While we pursue a policy of mutual respect and neutrality towards our friends, we also believe in the policy of non-interference in foreign and domestic issues of another country.





