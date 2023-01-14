Video
Increase bus seats for women and children

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir,
In Dhaka, it's very difficult for someone to move from one place to another, as there is a shortage of public transport.

 While male passengers can jostle with one another in a bus, female passengers and children cannot. They have to wait for hours to get on a bus with some vacant seats. Usually, 5-10 percent of the bus seats are reserved for women, but these are hardly enough. The existing seats reserved for women are often occupied by men. The number of women who need public transportation has increased over the years.

Therefore, reserved seats for women should be increased accordingly. Additionally, to meet the huge pressure, the government should take steps to launch more buses.

TaibahFerdousSaifah
Student, Department of Microbiology, North South University


Increase bus seats for women and children
