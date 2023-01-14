Our expectations from new Chinese foreign minister

In the last 47 years, Bangladesh and China have been able to form an exemplary alliance defined by mutual trust, respect, affinity, and cooperation. The diplomatic relationship between the two countries was formed in 1976, five years after Bangladesh got independence. Since then, associations between China and Bangladesh are rising exponentially. By strengthening channels for bilateral collaboration with diplomatic talks and joint economic committees, these two Asian countries developed communication and cooperation at the government-to-people level.



Following that, high-level talks and visits were held frequently between the two countries. Communication between their governments, legislatures, political parties, armies, and non-governmental organizations got a new rhythm as Chinese president Xi Jinpings visited Bangladesh in 2016. Foreign ministers of both countries have historically taken the lead in helping to establish this link. In this course, new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang's brief stopover in Dhaka marked a new journey between the two countries.

Before Qin, former Chinese FM Wang Yis contributions to strengthening Bangladesh-China bilateral relations were commendable and worthy of recognition. Thanks to his cordial endeavours, friendships between Bangladesh and China have made significant strides in the areas of socioeconomic growth, facilitation of bilateral trade and investment, infrastructure development, industrial upgrading, and COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy. During his visit in 2017 and 2022, Bangladesh sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. Meanwhile, Wang assured better trade ties, investment, and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nation. He also promised to stand beside Bangladesh on all issues at international forums.

Bangladeshs garment industry, which brings in more than 80 percent of foreign currency from exports, is heavily dependent on China for raw materials. China has been Bangladesh's top trading partner for 12 years in a row. Considerable progress has been made during the past three years. In 2021, China nearly tripled its investment in Bangladesh, reaching 1.26 billion dollars. China has become the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) source of Bangladesh in terms of the gross flow of $940 million for FY22. According to trade analysts, the value of trade between the two nations would set a record in 2023. It would be a historic high for bilateral commerce between China and Bangladesh.



Currently, Bangladesh has duty-free access to 98% of China's market goods as Wang agreed to expand trade benefits by raising from 97 percent to 98 percent. The country is involved in the construction of major infrastructure projects such as seaports, a river tunnel, and highways, and has helped build the countrys largest bridge over the River Padma for $3.6 billion. China has also progressed in resolving the Rohingya issue and Bangladesh needs the situation to come to an end. To continue these, Bangladesh expects Chinese support to bolster the economic-diplomatic ties between the counties.

Expectations from new Chinese FM

Qin Gang succeeded Wang Yi on December 30th as the new Chinese foreign minister. He has started his term with a weeklong trip to five African countries. On his first official visit, Qin Gang had a brief stopover at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Tuesday. Foreign Minister Momen received his Chinese counterpart upon his arrival at around midnight, and the two Foreign Ministers had brief meetings at the VIP Lounge of the airport and discussed issues of mutual interest.



While briefing the media at the airport early Tuesday, Momen said he raised the huge trade gap issue with China. Momen has urged China to increase imports from Bangladesh and boost economic cooperation. According to him, though there was a decision to duty-free and quota-free facilities for Bangladeshi exports, it has not been implemented yet fully.

The new foreign minister has several opportunities to strengthen the two countries' current bilateral relations. Bangladesh will no longer be considered a Least Developed Country (LDC) in 2026. Due to the restriction of Bangladesh's access to numerous LDC-specific preferential treatments and facilities, particularly those of RMG; our largest export source may suffer in the upcoming days. By providing technical assistance in developing export-development strategies that would allow Bangladeshi items to reach the Chinese market, the new FM may assist Bangladesh in overcoming its post-graduation challenges.

The previous Chinese foreign minister expressed optimism that the Rohingyas will begin to return home by this year. The new FM can play an instrumental role to find a sustainable and dignified solution that will work for both the host and Rohingya communities. China has a constructive role here in this situation as it has geopolitical and geo-strategic interests in both Bangladesh and Myanmar. To resolve the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh needs support from China. This brief visit will help strengthen bilateral relations. Also, China should give its full commitment to resolving issues between both parties.

The Bangladesh-China relationship might use some improvement in several areas, such as trade fairs, Bangladesh-China FTA, and the taka-renminbi currency swap, promotion of the MoU on the Special Assistance Plan for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and common development of the Bangladesh-China economy. The implementation of the promised projects should gain pace and duty-free and quota-free facilities for Bangladeshi exports must be implemented. Without a doubt, all these objectives will be influenced by the new minister's friendly efforts.

Bangladesh shares the vision of an Indo-Pacific region that is open, free, secure, and inclusive, based on international law, with shared prosperity for all. Thus, Bangladesh has conveyed to China that it maintains a balanced foreign policy and walks together with all the countries while reassuring Dhaka's support to Beijing. Since the establishment of the diplomatic relationship, Bangladesh-China relations have enjoyed rapid development. Former Chinese foreign minister Wang Yis contributions made Bangladesh closer to Beijing in several fields. Following that, expectations are high for Mr. Qin Gang, who surely has the capabilities to fulfill them.



- Ishtiaq Fardin is a journalist, columnist and author
















