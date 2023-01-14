Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

21st Dhaka Int’l Film Fest begins today showcasing work from 71 countries

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

21st Dhaka Int’l Film Fest begins today showcasing work from 71 countries

21st Dhaka Int’l Film Fest begins today showcasing work from 71 countries

Showcasing 252 films from 71 countries, the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) begins today.
One hundred and twenty-nine full-length feature films and one hundred and twenty-three short and independent films are scheduled to enthral the moviegoers at the festival.
Bangladesh will be represented at the festival through 81 films, including 12 full-length feature films and 69 short and independent films.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will inaugurate the festival as the chief guest at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum at 4pm.
Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will join the ceremony as the special guest, which will be presided over by State Minister for Foreign Affairs and DIFF chief patron Shahriar Alam.
"Rainbow Film Society has been organising the DIFF every year since 1992 with support from different organisations. Unfortunately, that support is dwindling," festival director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal said at a press conference in the capital on Thursday.
"To continue this acclaimed festival in the future, we need proper financial assistance from the government and elite members of society and corporations, the driving force behind every other successful film festival across the world."
About the unavailability of suitable venues for the festival, newly elected Jatiya Press Club (JPC) General Secretary Shyamal Dutta said the JPC is going to serve as one of the venues for the upcoming edition of the DIFF.
Films will be screened at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium (main auditorium) and Poet Sufia Kamal auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery auditorium, Nandan Theatre open ground and Jatiya Sangeet and Nrityakala auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Star Cineplex (Bashundhara City) and Alliance Francaise de Dhaka (Dhanmondi) in the capital.
They will be screened under nine categories - Asian cinema competition section, retrospective, wide angle, Bangladesh panorama, cinema of the world, children's films, women filmmakers, short and independent films and spiritual films. The 21st DIFF will also feature the Ninth Dhaka International Conference on Women in Cinema 2023 at the Samson Lounge, Dhaka Club, from January 15 to 16 and West Meets East: Screenplay Lab from January 15 to 18 at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka.
This year, the festival will also host a day-long master class for the first time on January 21 at Bangladesh National Museum. It will be led by filmmakers Jon Jost from the US and Anja Strelec from Belgium.
There will also be a special session where script pitching, film studies, and practical filmmaking experience will be discussed by Sadia Khalid Reeti and filmmaker Tasmiah Afrin Mou. Bidhan Rebeiro will conduct the master class sessions.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shipbreaking worker falls to death in Sitakunda, Ctg
21st Dhaka Int’l Film Fest begins today showcasing work from 71 countries
BUET alumni association arranges a grand reunion
2 drug peddlers held in C'nawabganj
Fugitive convict arrested in Tangail
Missing woman's body recovered after five days
DMP arrests 29 for consuming, selling drugs in city
WFP country chief meets BDRCS chair


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft