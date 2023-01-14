2 drug peddlers held in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan13: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with five kgs of hemp from Shibganj upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested were Serafat Ali, 62, of Hatramchandrapur under the sadar upazila and Md Uzzal Hossain, 39, of Kamlakantapur under Shibganj upazila of the district.

RAB said, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp, on detective information, conducted a raid in a mango orchard near Ranihati Bazar under Shibganj upazila at around 10:00pm and arrested the duo with the hemp. -BSS













