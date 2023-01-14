Fugitive convict arrested in Tangail

TANGAIL, jan 13: Rapid Action Battalion on Friday arrested a fugitive convict who had been on run since his conviction in a sensational murder case in 2015.

The detainee was identified as Nuru, 65, hailed from Basail Upazila in the district.

A press release issued by RAB-14 said on information a team of the force conducted a raid in Sutrapur area in Kaliakoir Upazila in Gazipur district and arrested Nuru, who was awarded life-term imprisonment by a Gazipur court in 2015. -BSS







