Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Missing woman's body recovered after five days

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

KHULNA, Jan 13: Police recovered the body of a woman from a river near Putimari Bazar of Khulna's Batiyaghata five days after she went missing.
The deceased was identified as Fatima Begum, 37, of Khulna.
According to police, Fatima Begum had been missing since January 7 when she went to NGO employee Tahmina's house to collect Tk 4,000 owned.
Fatima's family filed a general diary with the police station following her missing.
Meanwhile, NGO worker Tahmina and her husband were called to Khulna sadar police station to inquire about the disappearance of Fatima. At the one stage of interrogation, they admitted to killing Fatima Begum and gave a confessional statement. Their statements were recorded by Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam on Thursday.
Nimai Chandra Kundu, Officer-in-Charge of Khulna police station, said Tahmina, an employee of Nabolok NGO, took Tk 4,000 from the victim saying that she would get a loan of Tk 40,000 from the NGO. But she started an altercation with Fatima about the non-payment of the loan.
On January 7, Fatima went to Tahmina's house in Daroga Para in the town to get Tk 4,000 back. But Tahmina started an altercation with Fatima and at one stage she hit Fatima's head with a brick, killing her on the spot. Later, Tahmina and her husband wrapped the body with a plastic bag and threw it in the Putimari River, he added.
According to their confession, divers conducted a search drive into the river but her body was not found. Later, the locals saw the body floating and informed police and police recovered it.
Admitting their responsibility in the murder, the couple gave a statement under section 164 in the court. Later the court sent them to jail.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shipbreaking worker falls to death in Sitakunda, Ctg
21st Dhaka Int’l Film Fest begins today showcasing work from 71 countries
BUET alumni association arranges a grand reunion
2 drug peddlers held in C'nawabganj
Fugitive convict arrested in Tangail
Missing woman's body recovered after five days
DMP arrests 29 for consuming, selling drugs in city
WFP country chief meets BDRCS chair


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft