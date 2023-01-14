DMP arrests 29 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 29 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 29 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of January 10 to 6:00am on Friday.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 120.510 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 300 grams of ice drug, 4,251 pieces of yaba tablets and 23 drug injections from their possessions, it said.

Police filed 22 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. - BSS













