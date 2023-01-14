WFP country chief meets BDRCS chair

For further collaboration and strengthening partnership with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BRCS), a high level delegation of the World Food Programme (WFP) led by its Country Director of Domenico Scalpelli on Thursday met BRCS Chairman ATM Abdul Wahab at its office in Dhaka.

Among others, WFP Deputy Country Director Simone Parchment and Senior Advisor Md Mohsin were also in the delegation, according to a BRCS press release.

It said that they discussed on the potential area of works and collaboration between the two agencies.

Among others, BRCS Vice chairman Md Nur-Ur-Rahman and Managing board member M Manzurul Islam were also present in the meeting.

The Secretary General of BDRCS Kazi Shafiqul Azam, Director Disaster Response Mijanur Rahman and the Director of Fundraising Department Dr Shahana Zafor were also participate in the meeting.











