Time-fitting step taken for women empowerment in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 13: Diversified steps were adopted to improve living and livelihood conditions of the disadvantaged and underprivileged population in the city.

After taking advantage of the time-fitting and need-based measures, many of the marginalised population have already become self-reliant social contributors.

Many slum people have been living in brick-built houses driving out from their thatched or mud-house in Rajshahi city.

The observation came at a view-sharing meeting with women community leaders at the conference hall of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) here on Wednesday afternoon.

RCC Community Development section and Town Federation of Community Development Committee (CDC) jointly organized the meeting.

RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the meeting as chief guest with CDC Town Federation President Ayesha Islam Munni in the chair.

Chief Engineer Nur Islam, Chief Community Development Officer Azizur Rahman and President of Community Housing Development Fund (CHDF) Samia Haque also spoke on the occasion.

Mayor Liton said that the Rajshahi CHDF has provided housing support for more than 230 families in 48 settlements in 30 wards in the metropolis. Around Tk 34.5 million have been distributed as housing loans from the fund.

CHDF has established a process for providing land tenure security and housing. It is operating its financial activities through a number of primary savings groups.

Liton mentioned that more than 55,000 slum people under 171 CDCs have come together in anti-poverty savings schemes accumulating around Tk 1.2 billion at present.

Through the savings and credit programmes, the communities now can operate their own savings schemes and create a revolving fund from which credit operations are being managed.

Against the savings, the community members received collateral-free loans for operating micro-business besides addressing their emergency needs and other family purposes and the credit figure has been accumulated to around Tk 856.4 million. -BSS











