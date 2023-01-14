15 more C-19 cases registered in 24 hours

Bangladesh registered fifteen more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,346, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported during this period. The daily case test positivity rose to 0.51 per cent from Thursday's 0.23 per cent as 2,939 samples were tested during this time.












