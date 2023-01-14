Poverty can be eradicated thru knowledge of science: Mannan

SYLHET, Jan 13: Overcoming all barriers, we want to build a suitable system for the 22nd century where students can enjoy the taste of knowledge and science. It is not just for the sake of taste but through knowledge of science it is possible to remove our extreme poverty and backwardness, said Planning Minister M A Mannan.

He said these virtually as the chief guest on the second day of the 7th International Conference organized by the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology at the Central Auditorium of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology on Friday. In this session, the invited guests discussed the topic of 'Industry-Academia Relationship: Bangladesh and Global Perspective'.

The Minister also said that the research budget is constantly increasing. The government is allocating more and more budget every year and focusing on higher education. Our Prime Minister gives more importance to higher education, education minister also works hard in this regard.

The conference was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, and conducted by Shanta Saha and Md Syamul Bashar, the assistant professor of Industrial and Production Engineering Dept and the lecturer of Mechanical Engineering Dept respectively. In this session, Engr Ryan Ott, Director of Operations of Chevron Bangladesh in America, and Dr Mustafizur Rahman, Professor of National University of Singapore, were present as Panel Expert.











