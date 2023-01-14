Speakers decry extortion of NGOs by govt officials

"Government employee extorts bribes from NGO workers by intimidation and put in bureaucratic complications," speakers of Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB) said on Thursday.

ADAB organized a round table meeting on 'Media Involvement in the Development Process of NGOs' at a hotel in the capital. ADAB Chairperson Abdul Matin presided over the meeting.

He highlighted the contributions of NGOs in socio-social development, especially economic development, women's empowerment, capital exchange, human resource development, etc.

Speakers said, "A vicious cycle has developed centering NGOs activities at both the government and private sectors. They extort bribes from NGO workers by intimidation and bureaucratic complications. They are working under the patronage of anti-independence group."

They demanded to empower NGO Affairs Bureau to facilitate NGO activities in development sectors.

Speakers of ADAB claimed "Around 3 crore people of the country are directly and indirectly involve with the NGO's,"

About 35 journalists from different print and electronic media working in Bangladesh were present in the meeting. They also supported the activities of NGOs and expressed their interest in getting involved in this work.

ADAB and media personnel express their wish to work together to alleviate poverty, build non-communal society, establish good governance and human rights in Bangladesh.











