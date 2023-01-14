Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Speakers decry extortion of NGOs by govt officials

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

"Government employee extorts bribes from NGO workers by intimidation and put in bureaucratic complications," speakers of Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB) said on Thursday.
ADAB organized a round table meeting on 'Media Involvement in the Development Process of NGOs' at a hotel in the capital. ADAB Chairperson Abdul Matin presided over the meeting.
He highlighted the contributions of NGOs in socio-social development, especially economic development, women's empowerment, capital exchange, human resource development, etc.
Speakers said, "A vicious cycle has developed centering NGOs activities at both the government and private sectors. They extort bribes from NGO workers by intimidation and bureaucratic complications. They are working under the patronage of anti-independence group."
They demanded to empower NGO Affairs Bureau to facilitate NGO activities in development sectors.  
Speakers of ADAB claimed "Around 3 crore people of the country are directly and indirectly involve with the NGO's,"
About 35 journalists from different print and electronic media working in Bangladesh were present in the meeting. They also supported the activities of NGOs and expressed their interest in getting involved in this work.
ADAB and media personnel express their wish to work together to alleviate poverty, build non-communal society, establish good governance and human rights in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shipbreaking worker falls to death in Sitakunda, Ctg
21st Dhaka Int’l Film Fest begins today showcasing work from 71 countries
BUET alumni association arranges a grand reunion
2 drug peddlers held in C'nawabganj
Fugitive convict arrested in Tangail
Missing woman's body recovered after five days
DMP arrests 29 for consuming, selling drugs in city
WFP country chief meets BDRCS chair


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft