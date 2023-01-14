Video
Saturday, 14 January, 2023
Miscellaneous

Holiday market opens at Agargaon with SME products

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's first holiday market with products from SME entrepreneurs has opened in the capital Dhaka.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the DNCC-Oikko Holiday Market at ICT Road in Agargaon around 11:30am on Friday.
"It [the market] should not be mismanaged in any way. Dhaka North City Corporation will have to take initiative to expand its scope and manage it beautifully," he said.
"This holiday market was on the list of our campaign promises. We're taking the initiative to set up holiday markets in all 54 wards of DNCC. We'll implement it very soon," said Mayor Atiqul Islam.
DNCC and Oikko Foundation, a non-profit working for the country's Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSME) sector, co-organised this market as a pilot project, said the mayor.
The market will be held on two weekly holidays, Friday and Saturday.
The shopkeepers will set up their shops in this market in the wide parking area on the north and south sides of the ICT Road.
A total of 100 stalls are set up on both sides of the road, 50 on each side.
"Involve women entrepreneurs more in such initiatives. Half of our country's population is women, and [the number is] slightly more if we consider voters. So we can't go too far leaving these women behind.
"They have to be involved in everything. Through them, we can go further," the commerce minister said, appreciating the initiative to open the market.



