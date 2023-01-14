Mild cold wave sweeping parts of country

Mild cold wave swept over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Faridpur, Madaripur, Manikgonj, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Feni, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Barishal and Bhola and it may abate from some places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, according to a Met Office release on Friday.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country till noon.
















