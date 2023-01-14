Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Moscow mulls seizing property of critics who fled Russia

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

MOSCOW, Jan 13: The speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday proposed confiscating the property of critics who move abroad and speak out against Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russian authorities introduced long prison terms for people criticising the Kremlin's offensive in the pro-Western country.
On Friday, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said existing laws were not enough to crack down on critics.
"Some of our fellow citizens consider it possible to insult Russia, its residents, soldiers and officers, and openly support villains, Nazis and murderers," he said on the messaging app Telegram, using Kremlin terms for Ukrainian authorities.
Volodin pointed out that according to Russian legislation, such comments can be considered "rehabilitation of Nazism" and discrediting the armed forces.
He called critics "miscreants" who enjoy life abroad and rent out their Russia-based property.
"They feel like they have impunity, believing that justice cannot reach them," said Volodin, who is a close ally of Putin's and toes the Kremlin line.
He said that in current circumstances, it would be "right" to introduce a criminal law that would allow authorities to seize the property of such people.
He did not provide further details.
If implemented, the new legislation would be a throwback to the darkest days of the Soviet Union.
Separately, a member of the Kremlin's rights council, Kirill Kabanov, pointed to multiple calls from Russian politicians to punish Kremlin critics who have fled.
But he stressed it was important to legally define the term "traitor" first.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sweden inaugurates new satellite  launch site
US and Cuba to renew talks on law enforcement issues
Explainer: Why Japan is seeking military ties beyond its US ally
Moscow mulls seizing property of critics who fled Russia
Two Indian Coast Guard ships arrived at Chattogram port
Germany to drop mask mandate in trains and buses from February 2
WHO alert on Indian cough syrups blamed for Uzbek deaths
Myanmar jails 112 Rohingya for travelling ‘without documents’


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft