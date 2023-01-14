Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Irregular EU border crossings highest last year since 2016

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

WARSAW, Jan 13: The number of irregular border crossings into the European Union increased by 64 percent last year compared to 2021 to reach the highest level since 2016, Frontex said on Friday.
The EU's border agency said around 330,000 entries were detected -- 45 percent of them through the Western Balkans.
"This was the second year in a row with a steep rise in the number of irregular entries," Frontex said, adding that Afghans, Syrians and Tunisians accounted for 47 percent of the irregular crossings last year. "The number of Syrians roughly doubled     to 94,000", Frontex      added.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sunak pledges to work constructively with Scotland’s leader
Strong connectivity essential to build developed India: Modi
Irregular EU border crossings highest last year since 2016
At least 7 killed as tornadoes strike southern US
UN chief says Jerusalem holy sites’ status quo should be preserved
Workers repair the barbed wire wall border fence on the
Sri Lanka to cut army by half after financial crisis
Ukraine says it is ‘de facto’ part of NATO


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft