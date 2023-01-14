Irregular EU border crossings highest last year since 2016

WARSAW, Jan 13: The number of irregular border crossings into the European Union increased by 64 percent last year compared to 2021 to reach the highest level since 2016, Frontex said on Friday.

The EU's border agency said around 330,000 entries were detected -- 45 percent of them through the Western Balkans.

"This was the second year in a row with a steep rise in the number of irregular entries," Frontex said, adding that Afghans, Syrians and Tunisians accounted for 47 percent of the irregular crossings last year. "The number of Syrians roughly doubled to 94,000", Frontex added. AFP















