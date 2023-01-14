At least 7 killed as tornadoes strike southern US

WASHINGTON, Jan 13: Severe storms lashed the southern United States on Thursday evening, unleashing dozens of damaging tornadoes and leaving at least seven people dead in their wake.

The National Weather Service reported 45 possible tornadoes over the course of the day, though that number could be revised.

Six people were killed due to the storms in Alabama's central Autauga County, deputy director of emergency services Gary Weaver told AFP, without further details.

In the nearby city of Selma, a key location in the 1960s civil rights movement, a tornado ripped through the downtown area, tearing off rooftops and downing trees.

Mayor James Perkins said the tornado caused "significant" damage, and urged residents to stay off roads and keep away from downed power lines.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that she was "sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms."

The system continued east to rake the neighboring state of Georgia, where a six-year-old girl was reported killed by a falling tree.

"Our entire family is heartbroken over this tragedy," tweeted the state's governor, Brian Kemp.

"As we continue to monitor state response to these storms, we are praying for this family as they mourn this terrible loss."

Tornadoes, a weather phenomenon that is as impressive as it is difficult to predict, are relatively common in the United States, especially in the central and southern parts of the country.

In late November, 36 tornados were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, leaving two people dead.

Meanwhile, Western US states were bracing for yet more torrid weather Friday and into the weekend as so called atmospheric rivers lined up to dump heavy rain and snow across the already soaked region.

California has been battered by weeks of downpours that have killed at least 19 people, flooding communities, toppling power lines and threatening deadly mudslides.

Forecasters now say the first of two cyclones churning in the Pacific Ocean and bearing down on the west coast will spread the rain further north, forming a band from northern California to the states of Oregon and Washington.

"The most impactful precipitation will remain focused along the coasts of northern California and the Pacific Northwest through Friday night, then precipitation will expand south on Saturday and east on Sunday," the National Weather Service said in a Thursday statement.

"Northern California has been hammered with heavy precipitation events over the past couple weeks, and any additional rainfall could pose a threat of flash flooding."

Forecasters said they expect up to six inches (15 centimeters) of rain to fall over 48 hours near Seattle.

Avalanche warnings were in effect for a tranche of Washington state, with the storm bringing wetter, heavier snow into the mountains.

"Dangerous, large avalanches are expected to run naturally during this snowy, wet weather event," the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) said.

So-called wet slab avalanches were a particular concern as the wetter snow piles up on top of fluffier, lighter snow, making the snowpack unstable.

"Wet slab avalanches are not something to tiptoe around, and this is a day where it's a good idea to stay off steep slopes and runouts beneath avalanche paths," the NWAC said.

In northern California, up to six feet (1.8 meters) of snow was forecast over the mountains between Friday and Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) an hour.

"Mountain travel is highly discouraged this weekend! If you must travel, plan to be at your destination before 4pm Friday," the NWS said.

At lower elevations, a flood watch was in place in a vast area from around San Francisco into Oregon.

The warnings came as the region picked up the pieces after previous repeated downpours.

San Francisco saw more rain over a two-week period than at any other time in 150 years, straining the city's drains where raw sewage was mixed with storm runoff.

"Don't jump in puddles. Especially in San Francisco... there (could be) sewage in that," said Eileen White of the regional Water Quality Control Board, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. AFP















