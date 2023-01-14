

PoushPitha Fest Indulgence @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Diners can come and indulge themselves in localand specially handcrafted pithas and sweets prepared with various ingredients and different flavourswhich are available in the three day-long fest.

The live pitha station features an assortment array of 15 and more delicious and traditional types of pithas such as the popular BhapaPitha, Patishapta, Mug Pakon, Rosh Bhori, Malpua, Fulijhuri, Chandra Puli and many more, will be served here to tantalize the taste buds of food lovers.

At first, this fest will showcase at the beautiful Poolside Garden dinner buffet on 13th January, and then move onwards to the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie from 14-15th January, 2023. Additionally, gourmets can also choose to go for their own desired pithas from the lovely Chit Chat Café and also for takeaways too.

These heavenly delicacies will be a mouth-watering treat for the food connoisseurs who will be able to enjoy an authentic Bengali spread along with dinner buffet (starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours) at BDT 3990++ respectively. Patrons can also avail "Buy One Get One" offer available for selected bank cards on selected dates.

So ,you can enjoy with your friends and family and experience the charm of mild-cold winters with delectable pithas and sweets made with scrumptious filling prepared for you all from all over Bangladesh at your favourite Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden!

































