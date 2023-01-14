Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

PoushPitha Fest Indulgence @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Life & Style Desk

PoushPitha Fest Indulgence @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

PoushPitha Fest Indulgence @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

The word "pitha" in Bangla refers to an indigenous food item that is nationally popular. Sweet dishes like bhapapitha, patishapta, dudhershondesh, etc are the most common examples. "Utshob", on the other hand, means festival. With these two words in mind, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is organizing a three-day "PoushPitha Fest", starting from January 13  to January  15.
Diners can come and indulge themselves in localand specially handcrafted pithas and sweets prepared with various ingredients and different flavourswhich are available in the three day-long fest.
The live pitha station features an assortment array of 15 and more delicious and traditional types of pithas such as the popular BhapaPitha, Patishapta, Mug Pakon, Rosh Bhori, Malpua, Fulijhuri, Chandra Puli and many more, will be served here to tantalize the taste buds of food lovers.
At first, this fest will showcase at the beautiful Poolside Garden dinner buffet on 13th January, and then move onwards to the signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie from 14-15th January, 2023. Additionally, gourmets can also choose to go for their own desired pithas from the lovely Chit Chat Café and also for takeaways too.
These heavenly delicacies will be a mouth-watering treat for the food connoisseurs who will be able to enjoy an authentic Bengali spread along with dinner buffet (starting from 1830 hours to 2300 hours) at BDT 3990++ respectively. Patrons can also avail "Buy One Get One" offer available for selected bank cards on selected dates.
So ,you can enjoy with your friends and family and experience the charm of mild-cold winters with delectable pithas and sweets made with scrumptious filling prepared for you all from all over Bangladesh at your favourite Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cocolate Patishapta Pitha
PoushPitha Fest Indulgence @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Curtain closes for Dhaka Lit Fest 2023
Hoodies craze as winter men’s fashion
Bishwo Rang moving ahead with distinction  
Recipe
Baby Care & Comfort brings baby products
Honda launches 'special campaign' on new year


Latest News
Peddler held with 48kg hemp in Motijheel
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft