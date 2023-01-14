Curtain closes for Dhaka Lit Fest 2023



Dhaka Lit Fest (DLF) amused the literature lovers while showcasing Bangladeshi literary culture and vigorously enticing other cultures far beyond our own borders. The 10th edition of DLF was held from 05-08 January 2023 at the historic premises of Bangla Academy. Like every edition, British Council was one of the partners of this literature fest.This year, British Council organized three speakers and authors from the UK- Alexandra Pringle, Owen Sheers and Sarvat Hasin.Spanning five days, the popular event had authors and creatives from a variety of genres and backgrounds, from Bangladesh, Australia, England, Switzerland, to India. Notable among them were names such as Amit Ashraf, Amitabh Reza, Amitav Ghosh, Animes Roy, Armeen Musa, Asaduzzaman Noor, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Kazi Amdadul Hoque, Kishwar Chowdhury, Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, Nuhash Humayun, Runa Khan, and Munize Manzur.Dhaka Lit Fest 2023 hosted some notable sessions mentionably, "A World without a Centre" which was attended by Amitav Ghosh, Abdulrazak Gurnah, Pankaj Mishra, and Nilanjana S Roy. Also, Food Stories and the Rickshaw Girl film screening was held on this fest.The festival focused primarily on literature but embraced culture and ideas more broadly.Dhaka Lit Fest ended with a festive note thanks to the exciting musical performance by the artist of coke Studio Bangla.