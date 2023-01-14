Video
Hoodies craze as winter men's fashion

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023
Md Meharab Khan Adon

Hoodies have long been a staple in men's fashion, and for good reason. They are versatile, comfortable, and stylish all at the same time. The history of hoodies is rooted in function, but they have since evolved into a fashion statement that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
The hoodie, short for "hooded sweatshirt," originated in the 1930s as a piece of athletic wear. It was designed to keep the wearer warm while participating in outdoor sports like running and soccer. The hood, which could be pulled up over the head, provided added protection from the elements. The sweatshirt material also wicks away sweat, making it a practical choice for athletes.
In the 1970s and 1980s, hoodies began to gain popularity in urban and streetwear fashion. They were often worn by hip-hop artists and were seen as a symbol of rebellion and individuality. The "streetwear" movement of the 90s popularized this style of clothing and made it accessible to the masses, and since then it has been a regular in men's fashion.
Today, hoodies are a staple in men's casual fashion. They can be found in a wide range of styles, colors, and materials. Some hoodies feature bold graphics or logos, while others are more understated. There are also hoodies made with technical fabrics that are designed for outdoor activities like hiking or skiing.
One of the best things about hoodies is that they can be worn with almost anything. They can be paired with jeans and sneakers for a casual, laid-back look, or dressed up with chinos and oxford shoes for a more polished look. Hoodies can also be layered under a blazer or overcoat for added warmth during the colder months.
However, like any other piece of clothing, when it comes to the hoodie, there are some variations that are more favored by certain group of people. For instance, the oversized, and the cropped hoodies have been popular with the younger generation, who prefers the more relaxed look of the hoodies.
In conclusion, hoodies have come a long way from their athletic origins and have become a versatile and stylish piece of men's fashion. Whether you're running errands on the weekend or dressing up for a night out, a hoodie can be a great choice. So, next time you're looking to add some style to your wardrobe, consider picking up a hoodie.


