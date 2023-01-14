Video
Saturday, 14 January, 2023
Women's Own

Coffee face pack benefits

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Women's Own Desk

Coffee face pack benefits

Coffee face pack benefits

If you're a coffee-lover, you probably know how coffee can turn a bad day into a good one. But did you know that this natural ingredient has the same benefits for your skin as well? A powerhouse of antioxidants and caffeic acid, coffee exfoliates, brightens and nourishes your skin and slows the signs of ageing. It has so many skin benefits!
A simple coffee face pack can uplift and rejuvenate your skin in different ways. Coffee happens to be an excellent exfoliator, and it can significantly promote blood flow to your skin. This, in turn, can decrease acne and reduce cellulite. Coffee face packs also reduce stretch marks and have other benefits, such as removing impurities and reducing dead cells.
A coffee face pack is filled with rich antioxidants that effectively exfoliate your skin and leave it looking smoother and brighter.
Coffee Face Pack
Here is how you can make different types of coffee face packs from the comfort of your home:
Coffee face pack for skin whitening
Take one tablespoon of coffee powder and mix it with half tbsp of raw milk. Stir the mix till you get a grainy consistency. Apply the face pack after gently cleansing your face and neck. Let the pack sit for 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Use this face pack twice a week for the best results.
Coffee face pack for pimples
Mix one tablespoon of coffee powder with 1/4th teaspoon of cinnamon powder and half tablespoon of coconut oil. Stir the concoction till you get a smooth paste. Apply the coffee face pack on your face and rinse it after 20 minutes. Use the face pack once a week to see the best results.
Coffee face pack for tan removal
Mix 1 tablespoon of coffee powder with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Stir the mix till it is lump-free and apply it to your face and neck. Rinse the pack after 15 minutes and pat your face dry. Repeat the process twice a week.



« PreviousNext »

