

Namira Huq to open beauty saloon for transgenders

"I would often see people to make fun of transgender and their overdone faces. I sensed their love for makeup and beauty. I thought that this line of work may be good for them," said Badhon, who had been cherishing dream to work with transgender since her childhood.

"There is no end to success. One wants more of it each time. I've just chosen to share mine with my transgender friends," she reflected.

Namira Huq has prepared herself in the art by taking a variety of beauty and makeup courses and the most recent attainment is she became an internationally certified by makeup artist, after her affiliation Michelly Palma.

"My ultimate goal is to set up a beauty salon which will be run by third gender individuals so that they can earn through it. My foray into the makeup world is only to help them," added Namira. The transgender facial structures are somewhat unconventional by nature and so does the skin texture, which is somewhere between that of a male and a female.

Namira understands the intricate nature of her work when it comes to practicing makeovers on their faces. Hardly there have beauty products for them and considering the fact, Namira customized her sense of beauty. In this regard she said, "The makeup world is yet to bring out any product specifically for this rare skin quality. An extra layer of a customised base mix is needed for them - I make it myself, using a few different products."

"Some of these women have exceptional skin naturally, and most improve once they start using products that regulate hormones and reduce facial hair growth," she continued.

In the beginning stages of her project with transgender, Namira has invited members of the transgender community to speak at her events and is trying to train them the tricks of the makeup and grooming trade.

"It is a big undertaking and it will take some time to come to fruition. So far, they love how I make them look and how I train them to groom others," she said.

Namira Huq Badhon , started her journey with the fabrics business, is the first woman in Bangladesh who started selling gold jewelry on online platforms. She is not only an entrepreneur but also an icone to encourage the girls to gain their own identity.













Namira Huq Badhon, a successful women entrepreneur with diamond and gold jewellery businesses namely Namira's Diamond and Gold Universe, is going to come up makeover initiatives for transgender in the country."I would often see people to make fun of transgender and their overdone faces. I sensed their love for makeup and beauty. I thought that this line of work may be good for them," said Badhon, who had been cherishing dream to work with transgender since her childhood."There is no end to success. One wants more of it each time. I've just chosen to share mine with my transgender friends," she reflected.Namira Huq has prepared herself in the art by taking a variety of beauty and makeup courses and the most recent attainment is she became an internationally certified by makeup artist, after her affiliation Michelly Palma."My ultimate goal is to set up a beauty salon which will be run by third gender individuals so that they can earn through it. My foray into the makeup world is only to help them," added Namira. The transgender facial structures are somewhat unconventional by nature and so does the skin texture, which is somewhere between that of a male and a female.Namira understands the intricate nature of her work when it comes to practicing makeovers on their faces. Hardly there have beauty products for them and considering the fact, Namira customized her sense of beauty. In this regard she said, "The makeup world is yet to bring out any product specifically for this rare skin quality. An extra layer of a customised base mix is needed for them - I make it myself, using a few different products.""Some of these women have exceptional skin naturally, and most improve once they start using products that regulate hormones and reduce facial hair growth," she continued.In the beginning stages of her project with transgender, Namira has invited members of the transgender community to speak at her events and is trying to train them the tricks of the makeup and grooming trade."It is a big undertaking and it will take some time to come to fruition. So far, they love how I make them look and how I train them to groom others," she said.Namira Huq Badhon , started her journey with the fabrics business, is the first woman in Bangladesh who started selling gold jewelry on online platforms. She is not only an entrepreneur but also an icone to encourage the girls to gain their own identity.