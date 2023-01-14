

Cost of gender inequality at work-place

This incident may appear innocuous to some, but it's actually a sign of a mindset that still prevailed in many organizations in 2022, sometimes going unnoticed. With many women reporting being sexually harassed, having unstable employment, and earning less than their male counterparts to organizations being hesitant about employing childbearing women because of the chances of them being ineffective, I wonder if anything has changed in this Rich Man's world.

It's also not uncommon for women to be passed over for positions or promotions while having equal qualifications for them in terms of compensation, perks, and possibilities.

Stories like the newly recruited junior marketing manager are legitimate issues occurring around different meeting rooms, boardrooms, hospitals, universities, and conference rooms. It is alarming how women to this day continue to face common challenges in their workplace. It makes me wonder when colleagues are ostracized and denigrated because of their gender, how can a company develop a cohesive team? What actual improvements have been accomplished to guarantee gender equality, quite apart from the exquisite care packages that HR departments of various firms present to their female employees on Universal Women's Day? Few will contest that workplace equality has gone a long way, but there is still a long way to go before women's contributions to the workforce are fully acknowledged on parity with men's.

Quite frankly, over the past few decades, a bit of a change has been seen since a greater number of women have entered workplaces that used to be inhabited by men. It is not sufficient to only state that there are more women working, but the question arises at what price? In the end are women simply paying a free pass to embarrassment and humiliation in a male dominant firm?

If I am to talk about HR practices for example during recruitment, men have been disproportionately hired for business roles compared to women. According to recent research, males were 1.5 Cost of gender inequality at work-place

This unchanging culture of men-superiority and workplace discrimination in gender not only hampers the national economy but costs the organizations in ways they can't imagine. Possibilities for liberty, learning new skills and exercising control over working circumstances that result in high-status jobs all contribute to a high sense of job satisfaction.

Discriminated individuals often move to the level required for a high-status position, which lowers their degree of job satisfaction when there is gender disparity at work.

Specifically, sexual harassment makes it more likely that employees will leave their jobs since it has a detrimental effect on their happiness and health. Women quit high-paying executive jobs more frequently than males do, citing a lack of chances, rigid work schedules, and a lack of female boss who is expected to understand them. Even if another woman is employed and gender inequity persists, the cycle is repeated.

The negative repercussions of gender imbalance do not end with the entrance to the firm. Public accusations of gender discrimination can harm a company's brand reputation and stock price. Moreover, if a company's reputation as a hostile workplace grows, companies may find it difficult to attract in-demand employees. This results in a workforce that is less productive and higher recruitment expenses, which may be detrimental to both employers and employees.

It is obvious that we need actions, not just words if we are to start the New Year with a shift and want 2023 to be a turning point for women's equality rather than just a footnote in history. We must be eager for change; although much has been accomplished in the past century, there is still more to be done. Government and companies must work together to address gender disparity at work, provide disadvantaged women stability and hope for the future, and assist in managing the escalating mental health crises affecting young people.

The writer is a contributor



















