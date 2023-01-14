Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh

Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh

In his memoir, Wasim Akram holds a candid mirror to himself, as player and person…

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Reviewed by K C Vijaya Kumar

Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh

Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh

Wasim Akram remains the high priest of left-arm fast bowling. Readers of a certain vintage may prefer Aussie Alan Davidson but when you talk to batters of a more recent pedigree, they all concur that Akram was the best.

The Punjabi from Lahore was intrinsic to Pakistan's global cricketing imprint. Akram's story had to be told, and in a non-fiction realm that features Osman Samiuddin's  The Unquiet Ones and Aayush Puthran's  Jazba, two books that respectively chronicled Pakistan's men's and women's cricket, wordsmith Gideon Haigh enters the fray, helping the great speedster highlight his life through  Sultan.

His subject's voice
In a first-person narrative style, the challenge is to remain true to the subject's voice. Like Bharat Sundaresan did with Suresh Raina's book Believe, Haigh largely adopts the same approach. It is a remarkable book. Usually, memoirs tend to hide more than they reveal, but Akram in association with Haigh, pulls no punches in a candid exposition about himself as a person and player while being juxtaposed within the complicated terrain of Pakistani cricket.
Akram's massive respect for Imran Khan and another early mentor, Javed Miandad, shines through while his disdain towards Saleem Malik, Aamir Sohail and Rashid Latif is very obvious. Akram dwells upon reverse swing, Indo-Pak issues, injuries, an up-down equation with Waqar Younis, match-fixing allegations, and his coaching and commentary stints.

But above all, he holds a brutal mirror to himself. His dalliance with drugs, losing first wife Huma to illness, the ensuing grief, finding love again with Shaniera Thompson and his feeling of inadequacy as a parent, are all said in a tone that rings true. "I was the classic Punjabi male parent: I turned up occasionally scattering gifts but left the burden of child-rearing to my wife," he writes.

There may be the odd error like a reference to Taj Lands End in Delhi (pg 197) when it actually is in Mumbai but these are minor quibbles in a book that has to be essential reading to learn about a fabulous cricketer not averse to revealing his intrinsic vulnerabilities. And for nudging Akram to bare all, Haigh deserves the accolades.
Courtesy: THE HINDU



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh
Ukraine conflict has defied predictions: author Mark Galeotti in conversation with Suhasini Haidar
THE SWARAJ SPY
Management Education & Environment
Reciprocity and Its Practice in Social Research
The Museum of the World
At the Feet of Living Things
Among Tigers


Latest News
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Two drug dealers held with marijuana in Joypurhat
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft