Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Vijay Balan

THE SWARAJ SPY

Vijay Balan's fast-paced The Swaraj Spy tracks wartime borders, struggle and espionage…

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Reviewed by R Krithika

THE SWARAJ SPY

THE SWARAJ SPY

Having disobeyed an order to disperse a group of women protesting the execution of Bhagat Singh, Jemadar Kumaran Nair of the Malabar Special Police is dismissed for insubordination. His next setback comes when his business to import cars fails due to the Great Depression. And then, just as he moves to Singapore to make a living, World War II begins.

This is not to say that it is all gloom and doom in Vijay Balan's The Swaraj Spy. Based on the life of the author's grand-uncle, T.P. Kumaran Nair - who was executed by the British under the provisions of the Enemy Agents Act - Balan keeps the pace ticking right through the book.

From working in the RAF to being a drill instructor in the Swaraj Academy to being sent to India on a rescue mission and captured by the British, tortured and finally sentenced to death, Kumar's life takes several turns. The author keeps the reader engaged with vivid descriptions of people and places, though the focus always remains on the protagonist. Nair's connection with his family and friends, and gentle romance with his wife Maalu, also offers a counterpoint to his life as a freedom fighter and spy.

The fall of Singapore is explored in some detail, from the air raids, and the sinking of the Prince of Wales and the Repulse, to the scramble to send families home to India. But Balan avoids mentioning the brutal repercussions of the Japanese occupation - of how Indian labourers died in railway camps and during their flight from Burma. I suppose one could argue that these were not directly relevant to Nair's tale, but it does seem strange that a man as thoughtful as he is portrayed to be was not affected by what was happening around him. While the story ends with Nair's hanging, Balan ties up the loose ends in the epilogue.

When we speak of India's freedom struggle, we tend not to think of the many thousands who threw themselves into the fight. With this book, we have at least a fictionalised account of what it meant to be a foot soldier of the movement.

Courtesy: THE HINDU











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wasim Akram and Gideon Haigh
Ukraine conflict has defied predictions: author Mark Galeotti in conversation with Suhasini Haidar
THE SWARAJ SPY
Management Education & Environment
Reciprocity and Its Practice in Social Research
The Museum of the World
At the Feet of Living Things
Among Tigers


Latest News
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Two drug dealers held with marijuana in Joypurhat
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft