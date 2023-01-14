

TRAUMA: The story of Susan and Sam



"Do they have a central line or a high bore IV access? Is she conscious? How is her breathing?" "They have good access in right the antecubital fossa. Her O2 Saturation is 97, but she is bleeding a lot, and she is not responsive, said the ER nurse "Tell them to intubate her and to open up the IV full blast. I will be there in 15 (minutes). Tell the OR to be ready for Ex. Lap (Exploratory laparotomy). She is going to the OR as soon as I eyeball her."



This was not unusual for what a trauma surgeon who is on call faces. Neither was the above conversation (between doctors and the ER staff) in a lingo that is so peculiar to a surgical department and the ER in a hospital. When you are on call, you get these emergency calls often enough. Though one may be sleeping, the call wakes you up; the adrenalin rush is immediate, and one is in command right away.



It takes less than 5 minutes to get some clothes on, rev up the car, and one is at the ER in 15 minutes. The whole concept of trauma care is "to stop the bleed". There is not a moment to lose. The EMT (Emergency medical technicians), the ER (Emergency room staff) and the OR (Operating room personnel), are all attuned to follow this algorithm. It's a seamless communication, and the whole purpose is to get the patient in the OR as soon possible. Once the bleeding is stopped, one can work on everything else. If the patient bleeds out, the game is over. Time is not only of the essence, it is everything. All Level 1 and Level 2 Trauma Centers (a designation set up by the state, as to which hospital can best manage emergencies based on their severity levels) are equipped to respond in such a way as to save lives.



By the time I arrived in the ER, the patient was already there, a central venous access was in place, the patient had been intubated, the OR was ready, and so was the anesthetist. I looked at the patient. She was not awake, and her vital signs were labile.



Type and cross will take 30 minutes, Doc "OK, give her uncrossed blood, or give her fresh frozen plasma, but you need to expand her volume, I don't want to operate on a corpse", I said. "Roger that, Ajmal. I've got the FFP's (Fresh Frozen Plasma), and I am ready to go" said the anesthetist. "We are ready too, Doc," said the OR nurse. "But, you need to speak with the family first", she added.



In the corner of the room, I saw an older gentleman and a man in his early forties, talking with the nurse. I could barely hear the nurse speaking, "So, you are saying you want another surgeon, 'cause you don't like the one we have,". The two men looked at me, looked at the nurse, and said, "Is there any way to get another surgeon?" "Look, your wife is bleeding to death, and you are saying you don't want the trauma surgeon on call", said the nurse one more time.



"By the time another surgeon can get here it will be an hour, and your wife will be long gone by then! Is that what you want?" Though taken aback by what was happening around me, I was just not going to let my pride get in the way of doing my work. I needed to say something to inspire confidence among people who likely had never seen a foreign-looking person, let alone a surgeon.



I said, "Sir, I am a board-certified surgeon with special training in general and vascular trauma. Your wife has a bad injury and she has exsanguinations. It is up to you if you will allow me to operate on her. All I can say is that your choices are limited right now. I will do the best I can under the circumstances". After listening to me, they finally relented; and we wheeled the patient into the OR. "I will speak with you after I am done", I said.



As the patient lay in the OR table, what I could see was a middle-aged woman whose left flank was blown apart by a shotgun injury. Close range shot gun blasts cause devastating entry point damage. The left flank was wide open. There were several organs that could be affected: the spleen, the pancreas, the kidney, and the left side of the colon, the diaphragm; and then there was the possibility of a spinal injury, as well.



I said, "Jim (the anesthetist), give her all you got, this is going to take time. I want Mark (the urologist) here pronto. I think her left kidney was shot at".



As I had suspected, the spleen was minced meat and the splenic artery was going off like a spigot. I got control of the artery, and removed the spleen or whatever was left of it. As soon as that was done, I got vascular control - her blood pressure evened up, her vital signs started trending back to normal. On exploring further, I found that she had an in-and-out hole in the splenic flexure of the colon. There was little spillage of feces, however.



So, I went ahead and repaired both the entry and the exit wounds, and decided not to give her a colostomy. The bullet had exited to the left of the spine, so there were no spinal injuries. I checked out the left hemi diaphragm, it was intact. The patient received 6 units of blood and 4 units of FFP.



"OK, guys and gals! I am now going to wait for Mark (the urologist) to show up". "Mark said his ETA is 5 minutes".



"Can we have some music then, while we wait for Mark". "What would you want to hear Doc?"



"Comfortably Numb of Pink Floyd."



"You got it, Doc! " Mark came in soon after. Once he saw the state of the left kidney, he said "Ajmal, this kidney is not salvageable. It has to go!" "It's your call, Mark!"



In less than 30 minutes, Mark had removed the left kidney. He said, "It looks as though her right kidney is still good. I can't be sure. She should be fine. She is all yours". "Thanks, Mark!" was my grateful reply.



"Anytime, Ajma!l", said Mark as he left the OR. But there was one more problem. The shot gun blast had destroyed a part of the abdominal wall: there still was a gaping hole. There was no way to close the wall. I packed it up and applied some retention sutures for secondary closure, put a lot of drains, and got out. She would need a plastic surgeon to reconstruct the side. That would have to wait for another day.



Once we had wheeled the patient into the recovery room, I asked the anesthetist, "Jim, you think she is ok, before I talk with the family?" "She does not need any pressers (medicine to raise blood pressure), she is breathing spontaneously, and she is going to get one more unit of packed cells. We will check her Platelet count, PT, PTT, Fibrinogen level; I think she will be fine". "Thanks, Jim!'', I said as I headed to the waiting area to speak with the family. I saw a throng of people out there.



I could only recognize the husband and one son. "Since all of you are together, I will speak so you can all listen. Is that ok?" "Sure", said the husband. "She is not out of the woods, yet. But she is stable now. She lost a lot of blood. She has lost her spleen and one kidney. And, we fixed a hole in her colon. She will also need a plastic surgeon to close the flank, it cannot be done now. She will be ok, but there is a chance of infection and further bleeding, unless we are able to correct her coagulation profile, which we plan to do next. She will remain in the ICU till we feel she is out of the woods".



"Thanks, Doc, for taking care of her. We owe you an apology for doubting your expertise. We appreciate your work, said the son.". "No problem. Feel free to call us at any time".



Two weeks after her discharge from the hospital, and one week after closure of her flank wound by a Plastic Surgeon, Susan, the patient, came to the office for a post-op check. She had recovered well from the surgery. She developed no infections, and her renal functions minus the one kidney appeared well.



Her creatinine level was 1.5. But, Susan did not display a countenance that appeared to be either happy or content. On the contrary, she looked rather despondent, and was talking little. Her husband Sam was with her. He did most of the talking. Being a little worried myself, I said, "Sam, may I speak with Susan alone?" "Sure, Doc, I will step outside in the waiting room".



Once Sam had left the room, I looked at Susan and said, ''Susan, what seems to be bothering you?" Susan covered her face with both her hands and started weeping.



"Susan, I think you will feel better if you can say what you are feeling". "Doc, I tried to kill myself, I aimed the gun to my chest, but it slipped, and I hit my belly. I wanted to end my life"The whole thing was not an accident. "Would you like me to bring in Sam?" "No! I would rather speak to you in his absence".



Sam is a loving father and a husband. It has nothing to do with him". "OK, Susan, it may be a moot point now, but why did you try to end your life?" "Doc, just like you, I am an immigrant. I met my husband while he was in service in Germany. I was working at a bar, we spent some time together, and I became pregnant, with twins. We were both young, then. Sam was a smart man. He was determined to bring me back to the States with him. His senior officer helped us with the paper work, and soon enough, we were heading for the States. This was only 13 years after the war, and I was desperate to get out of Germany.



See I am Jewish, and I lost most of my family. It was serendipity of sorts. Sam was eager to take me back with him.. He didn't want me to get an abortion. I could hardly speak English. Sam was sweet. He treated me like a queen. We came to the States, and went to meet Sam's folks in North Carolina. That was tough. His folks were orthodox Christians who flinched at the idea that a Jewish woman had married into their family.



I got a cold reception. But Sam was always at my side .He would console me, "Never you worry! No one will dare say anything to you! I will take care of you!" The extended family finally accepted me but reluctantly so. To top it off, Sam was anon believer and that did not go well with his family or me. I needed God, so I took my two boys to the only synagogue which was miles away from where we lived. Sam did not object but he never went back to his church or the synagogue.



He said the pastor (at his church) was a hypocrite and more interested in raising money than anything else. "I am going to raise my boys in my faith, if you don't mind", I told Sam. "That's fine with me as long as you don't expect for me to go to any place for worship" was Sam's reply.



"We moved to Sam's new assignment in Mississippi. It was hard. Sam was just an enlisted soldier and raising two kids on his salary was tough. But we made do as best as we could. That was not the end of it. Sam started fooling around and took to drinking. He left home and shacked up with another woman. But he never missed paying the rent or the upkeep of the family. After two DUI's off station, Sam finally joined the AA, and got his act together. After working with AA for almost 6 months, he gave up drinking and came back to his family. But that was not the end of it. When Robert (one of the twins) was 12, he appeared and acted very effeminate, liked wearing girls' clothing, did not like football, etc.



I had no idea what was going on. Sam surmised that Robert was gay. I nearly had a heart attack. I never could imagine that my son would be gay. But Sam did not have any problem with that situation. "If he is gay, he is gay. We got to let him be what he is!" would be Sam's refrain. This was really stressful for me. I just could not accept it. But Sam said "It isn't our business to decide someone's sexuality". Eventually, I accepted it, but I knew that it was against the will of God. More than anything else, I just could not deal with Sam's lack of belief, and the fact that our son was gay. I yearned for the land that gave me birth - Germany. I really wanted to go back. But my parents had passed on and there was nothing left for me to go back to.



I felt empty and isolated, and had few friends. Doc, do you understand my feelings?"



"Susan, I do understand your feelings, but I am neither a psychologist nor a psychiatrist. You really need professional help. I am just a surgeon. I can fix torn bodies but not torn minds and broken hearts. Can I bring Sam in now, he has waited outside patiently". She nodded and so I let Sam in. As soon as Sam came in he said "Doc, I know what she told you and I am sorry we did not let you know what transpired earlier. But this is the woman I love. She is the mother of our twin sons. She is an amazing woman.



I keep telling her that we will indeed visit Germany, and take her back to the place where she was born. I am not going to let her go away from me. She is all I got". Susan sat there weeping all over again. Sam came over, held her in his arms, and said, "Susan, I will make it right for you. I will do everything to make you happy, we will be fine". Susan looked at her husband with affection and said "Sam, I am so glad I have you with me. I am sorry I did all this but I was at the bottom of the pits for a while. I know we have two lovely sons and you. I will try to do better". I have faith in God, and God will see me through".



I was awestruck and also humbled by what I had just seen. Here were two individuals with diverse backgrounds, who had faced serious odds in their life together, and who yet were willing to make a vow of continued commitment of love toward each other, their irreconcilable belief systems notwithstanding.



Whether I was an accidental catalyst in bringing about a rapprochement of sorts between the two, or I was merely a sympathetic listener of their story, I am not sure. What I was sure of was that I had witnessed and experienced triumphs and heartaches of two people whom I had never known before, as though these now were my very own. The future is hard to predict. It is neither bleak nor promising. Taking one day at a time, Susan and Sam may turn the tide and find happiness that had evaded them in the past.

