Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, JAN 13: Graham Potter pleaded with his Chelsea players to "stay together" after a shock 2-1 defeat at Fulham that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Potter's troubled side crashed to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions after another spluttering display.
Chelsea fell behind to a goal from their former winger Willian in the first half at Craven Cottage on Thursday.
Kalidou Koulibaly equalised after the break but Felix was dismissed for a reckless studs-up lunge on Kenny Tete.
Fulham were gifted their late winner by Chelsea keeper Kepa, who made a hash of dealing with a cross that Carlos Vinicius converted to leave Potter facing renewed talk of the sack just four months after he replaced the axed Thomas Tuchel.
"It sums up where we are at the moment. Everything that can go wrong, is going wrong," Potter said.
"I was disappointed with goals. We can do better than that. That's what cost us.
"It's a tough moment. We are upset. I feel for the supporters and I feel for the players."
Potter this week labelled managing Chelsea as "the hardest job in football" after a turbulent period that is severely testing owner Todd Boehly's faith in the former Brighton boss.
Chelsea are languishing in 10th place -- 10 points adrift of the top four -- after their wretched run extended to one win in their last nine league games.
They have managed just four goals in their last eight games in all competitions and Potter desperately needs a victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday to buy himself at least a little breathing space.
"We have got to keep working. There is no other solution. You have to keep working, stay together and try to get the three points," Potter said.
Hampered by a debilitating injury list, Potter held a meeting with senior players Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic on Tuesday in an attempt to calm the crisis.
But Chelsea fans' patience is already wearing thin and losing to sixth placed neighbours Fulham was another bitter blow to his hopes of avoiding the sack.
- 'Another blow' -
It was in keeping with Potter's misfortune that Felix's promising debut ended prematurely after his loan move from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
"It was a forwards tackle. There was no malice in it but I understand why it was a red. It is another blow. The hits keep coming at the moment," Potter said.
The 23-year-old Felix, who cost Chelsea a reported 11 million euros ($12 million) loan fee, was one of four changes from the 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City last weekend.
Given license to roam across Chelsea's three-man attack, Felix's pass found Kai Havertz and when the German's shot was blocked, he laid the rebound to Lewis Hall, whose low drive was saved by Bernd Leno.
Picked out by Mateo Kovacic, Felix fired wide from the edge of the area, then volleyed over after Azpilicueta's cross found him unmarked 10 yards from goal.
But Potter was left to rue dreadful defending when Fulham took the lead in the 25th minute.
Hall surrendered possession and Chalobah failed to clear properly before Willian unleashed a powerful drive that took a deflection off Trevoh Chalobah as it flashed past the wrong-footed Kepa.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card
Rashford's hot streak fuels Man Utd revival
Barca beat Betis on penalties, reach Clasico Super Cup final
Messi, Mbappe and Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup
Australia defend scrapping Afghan cricket series
Kingsley secures emphatic win for Dhaka Abahani
Victorious youth hockey team return home
Muktijoddha SKC tastes first win in BPL


Latest News
Jhenaidah road accidents leave three dead
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Two drug dealers held with marijuana in Joypurhat
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft