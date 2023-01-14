Kingsley secures emphatic win for Dhaka Abahani

Nigerian-born Bangladeshi forward Eleta Kingsley scored a brace helped Abahani Limited Dhaka to earn emphatic victory in the Bangladesh Premier League football thrashing Chittagong Abahani Limited by 5-1 goals held on Friday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

In the proceeding, Nigerian-born Bangladeshi forward Eleta Kingsley scored a brace while forward Mehedi Hasan Royal, Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres and forward Nabib Newaj Jibon supported him with a lone goal each for Abahani Limited in the one-sided affairs.

Nigerian forward Ojukwu David Ifegwu netted a lone goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited.

Dhaka Abahani fond the net early when Kingsley scored the first goal in the 11th minute, but Chittagong Abahani Limited staged a brilliant fight back in the match when David restored the parity in the 32nd minute of the match.

After the resumption, Dhaka Abahani Limited came to the field with more organized way and added the remaining four goals to their tally when Mehedi scored the second goal in the 72nd minute.

Kingsley further widened the margin scoring his second and third goal for Abahani in the 79th minute while Colendres scored the fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 81st minute.

Jibon sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Abahani Limited Dhaka in the 90th minute of the match.

With the day's commanding victory, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited secured 11 points from five matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited remained at the8ir previous credit of two points playing four outings. BSS







