Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:41 PM
Victorious youth hockey team return home

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Victorious youth hockey team returned home on Friday from Oman after emerging unbeaten champions Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan received the youth hockey team at Hazrat Shahjalal Int'l airport this afternoon, informed BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS over phone.
Bangladesh beat host Oman by 7-6 goals in penalty shootout in the keenly contested final match held Thursday last night at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.
The match rolled in to tie breaker after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 goal draw.
Earlier, Bangladesh stormed into the final of the competition beating Thailand by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal.
Bangladesh, who finished top of the points table in Pool B with nine points, earlier Bangladesh made an auspicious start in the competition beating Hong Kong China by 4-0 goals in their opening match and confirmed the spot of last four after thrashing Sri Lanka by 14-0 goals in their second.
The boys and red and green emerged as group champions after beating Uzbekistan by 6-1 goals in their ultimate group match rode on Amirul Islam's
brilliant hat-trick.     BSS


