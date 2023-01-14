Muktijoddha SKC tastes first win in BPL

Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra registered their first win in the Bangladesh Premier League football beating Azampur Football Club (AFC) Uttara by a solitary goal held on Friday at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

After the barren first half, Nigerian defender Najeen Junior Adeyinka scored the all-important goal for Muktijoddha Sansad Krira Chakra in the 60th minute of the match.

AFC Uttar however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but could not score any in the remaining proceeding and eventually they had to leave the field with empty hand.

The day's win saw, the freedom fighters Muktijoodha SKC opened their account with three points from five matches while AFC Uttara yet to secure any point playing four outings. BSS





