Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:41 PM
Bashundhara Kings maintain winning run in BPL

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning run in the Bangladesh Premier League football when they earned a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Bangladesh Police Football Club held on Friday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.
In the day's match, Brazilian forward Dorielton scored the decisive goal for Bashundhara in the 27th minute of the match.
Sohel of Bashundhara Kings got the marching order by the referee following his double yellow cards.
The day's win saw, Bashundhara Kings extended their lead with 15 points from five matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of five points playing the same number of matches.     BSS


