Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:41 PM
Tigresses take on Aussies in tourney opener today

ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023
The maiden ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa is going to kick start with the match between Bangladesh and Australia today.
Willowmoore Park, Benoni will host all the matches starting at 2:00pm (BST).
The young Tigresses had downed home side South Africa Under-19 women by seven runs (D/L method) and their Indian counterparts by three runs in the pre-event warm-up match, are buoyant to have a winning start against the top title claimants of the event. A 5-0 series victory over Malaysia before their tour to South Africa for the World Cup, is the another boost for them, where the conditions are in stark contrast to that in South Africa.
Four players of the Bangladesh team have already been with the senior team. Skipper Disha Biswas, a medium-pace all-rounder alongside Rabeya, Marufa Akter and Dilara Akter toured New Zealand with the main squad in November.
Biswas recently took eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in the home series against Malaysia Under-19, jointly topping the wickets chart. She also made an unbeaten 43 in one of those matches to showcase her all-round skills. In the Women's National Cricket League 2022-23 season, Biswas took six wickets playing for Barishal Divisions.
Marufa with her three WODI and two WT20i experiences, Dilara Akter with two WODI and as many WT20i appearances and wicketkeeper batter Rabeya with three WT20i matches alongside solitary ODI experience are the players expected to shine for Bangladesh while Shorna Akter, who all-rounds against South Africa to score 20 runs and picked one wicket for 22 runs,
On the contrary, former international quick Sarah Aley will lead a strong Australia squad, in which, up to eight players have experience playing in Women's Big Bash League, with key batter Claire Moore and spinners Ella Hayward, Amy Smith.
However, Proteas girls will engage with India in the other game of the day at the same venue while Scotland will play against the UAE as Sri Lanka to meet the USA in the evening clashes of the day at Willowmoore Park-B.
The Girls in Red and Green will take on Sri Lanka and the USA on January 16 and 18 in their respective next matches at the same venue.


