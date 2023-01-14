

Barishal keep winning streak beating Chattogram in run galore

Winning the toss Chattogram Challengers invited FBs to bat first. Shakib-led side posted a mammoth 202-run total on the board losing seven wickets. Barishal promoted Mehidy Miraz in the batting order and sent to open the innings with Anamul Bijoy. The new opening pair gave FBs a stormy start as Miraz hammered CCs bowlers on the way to his 12 ball's tinny innings to score 24 runs with three fours and a six. Bijoy played his style 30-run innings off 21 balls.

Batting at three Shakib departed on eight meanwhile Afghan recruit missed a fifty for two runs, who faced 33 deliveries while Mahmudullah brisk up 25 off 17. But it was Pakistan origin batter Iftikhar Ahmed, who had slain Challengers bowlers to hoard 57 off 26 with three fours and five sixes, which helped FBs to build the skyscraper.

Abu Jayed Rahi was the leading challenger wicket taker, who scalped three for 49 whereas Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Ziaur Rahman shared one wicket each.

Chasing enormous target of 203 runs, Challengers' Pakistani opener Usman Khan started where he left off, who was unbeaten 103 off 58 against Khulna Tigers, got out on 36 off 19 with three boundaries and as many over boundaries. Max O'Dowd, the half-centurion of the earlier game, was also looking god but not for long as he was dismissed on run-a-ball 29. O'Dowd was a bit slow in terms of the target they were chasing for. The situation was worsen by India origin US player Unmukt Chand, who managed to score 16 off 21 balls.

Afif Hossain also failed to prolong his 28-run start as the win for FBs became the matter of time. Ziaur's stormy 47 off 25 was just increased the penance as CCs were too late to accelerate and hommies had to stop on 176 for four from stipulated 20 overs.

Shakib, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Karim Janat shared the wickets among them.

Iftikhar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.



