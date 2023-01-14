Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barishal keep winning streak beating Chattogram in run galore

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Barishal keep winning streak beating Chattogram in run galore

Barishal keep winning streak beating Chattogram in run galore

Fortune Barishal confirmed their 2nd straight victory in the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chattogram beating hosts by 26 runs in the high scoring affair.
Winning the toss Chattogram Challengers invited FBs to bat first. Shakib-led side posted a mammoth 202-run total on the board losing seven wickets. Barishal promoted Mehidy Miraz in the batting order and sent to open the innings with Anamul Bijoy. The new opening pair gave FBs a stormy start as Miraz hammered CCs bowlers on the way to his 12 ball's tinny innings to score 24 runs with three fours and a six. Bijoy played his style 30-run innings off 21 balls.
Batting at three Shakib departed on eight meanwhile Afghan recruit missed a fifty for two runs, who faced 33 deliveries while Mahmudullah brisk up 25 off 17. But it was Pakistan origin batter Iftikhar Ahmed, who had slain Challengers bowlers to hoard 57 off 26 with three fours and five sixes, which helped FBs to build the skyscraper.
Abu Jayed Rahi was the leading challenger wicket taker, who scalped three for 49 whereas Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Ziaur Rahman shared one wicket each.
Chasing enormous target of 203 runs, Challengers' Pakistani opener Usman Khan started where he left off, who was unbeaten 103 off 58 against Khulna Tigers, got out on 36 off 19 with three boundaries and as many over boundaries. Max O'Dowd, the half-centurion of the earlier game, was also looking god but not for long as he was dismissed on run-a-ball 29. O'Dowd was a bit slow in terms of the target they were chasing for. The situation was worsen by India origin US player Unmukt Chand, who managed to score 16 off 21 balls.
Afif Hossain also failed to prolong his 28-run start as the win for FBs became the matter of time. Ziaur's stormy 47 off 25 was just increased the penance as CCs were too late to accelerate and hommies had to stop on 176 for four from stipulated 20 overs.
Shakib, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Karim Janat shared the wickets among them.
Iftikhar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card
Rashford's hot streak fuels Man Utd revival
Barca beat Betis on penalties, reach Clasico Super Cup final
Messi, Mbappe and Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup
Australia defend scrapping Afghan cricket series
Kingsley secures emphatic win for Dhaka Abahani
Victorious youth hockey team return home
Muktijoddha SKC tastes first win in BPL


Latest News
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Two drug dealers held with marijuana in Joypurhat
England to ban some single-use plastic items from October
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft