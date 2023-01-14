

Cold wave disrupts normal life at Fulbari

According to the Meteorological (Met) Office sources, the lowest 8.8 degree Celsius temperature has been prevailing in the upazila for the last two days.

Low-income earning people are facing unbearable suffering. On Sunday and Monday the cold wave hit children and old men mostly. The lowest 8.6 degree Celsius temperature was recorded at Fulbari on Sunday at 9 am while 8.8 degree Celsius on Monday at 9 am.

Met Office sources said, the current temperature will continue for more 2-3 days.

Amid the severe cooling the wage-earning people have fallen into disarray. The poor and destitute people are suffering due to lack of warm clothes.

Hospitals are facing rush of cold disease patients.

Fisherman Tapan Chandra Biswas of Gourakmandal area said, "Today is so cold, brother. Despite that I have come out for livelihood. Whatever the cold severity, we have to go out for work. Without daily work, our families don't run."

Suchitra Rani Ray of Kurushaferusha area said, her 26 months old daughter has been suffering from diarrhoea for the last four days, and she is yet to recover fully.

Children of most houses are suffering from diarrhoea and other cold diseases, he added.

Residential Medical Officer of Kurigram General Hospital Dr. Shahinur Rahman Shipon said, patients of cold diseases are continuing to increase; Child and Diarrhoea wards are facing the most rush; but despite that treatment is provided with due importance.

Acting Officer of Rajarhat Weather Observation office in Kurigram Tuhin Mia confirmed the cold wave flowing in the district. This cold wave will continue for more several days in Rangpur, the weather official maintained.













