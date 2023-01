RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Jan 13: Fertiliser and seeds have been distributed among the local farmers in Raipura Upazila of the district.

Raipura Upazila administration organized the programme on Morjal Union Parishad (UP) Complex premises on Monday afternoon.

Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner Abu Naeem Md Maruf Khan was present as the chief guest at the programme with Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azgar Hossain in the chair.