Woman, daughter crushed under train





A woman and her daughter were crushed under a train in Patgram Upazila of Lalmonirhat District on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Akter, 32, wife of Rasheduzzamn, and their daughter Tazmira Tabassum Tasin, 7, residents of Rahmanpur Village under Burimari Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a train ran over the duo in the morning when they were crossing the railway track, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Umar Faruque confirmed the incident.











