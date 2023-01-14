Seven nabbed with drugs in five districts

Seven people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Khagrachhari, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Moulvibazar and Patuakhali, in three days.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 10 kilograms of hemp from a Dhaka-bound bus in Ramgarh Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Zakir Hossain, 50, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sonaiul area at Ramgarh at around 1am, and arrested the drug dealer from a passenger bus along with the hemp.

A case was filed against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act with Ramgarh Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Ramgarh PS Inspector Rajib Chandra Kar confirmed the matter.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a drug dealer along with phensedyl from Bagha Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested man is Zia Hossain, a resident of Jotkadirpur Village under Pakuria Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chandipur Tinkhuti area at night, and arrested Zia Hossain along with 100 bottles of phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers along with 2,900 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Ehsan Ullah, 29, and Md Sofiul Alam, 27, residents of Lohagara Upazila in Chattogram District.

Sonargaon PS OC Mahabub Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Meghna Toll Plaza area of the upazila at night, and arrested the men along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was detained along with 290 yaba tablets from Rajnagar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Kulsum Begam, 40.

Rajnagar PS OC Binoy Bhusan Roy said on information a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Sulaiman Ahmed conducted a drive at a house of one Tonjab Ali in Poitura Village of Panchgaon Union in the upazila.

Sensing the presence of law enforcers, Tonjab managed to flee the scene. But police arrested Kulsum along with 270 yaba tablets worth about Tk 80 thousand at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested two men along with 35 kilograms of hemp from Bauphal Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The arrested persons are: Limon, 25, a resident of Amirabad Village, and Shakil, 21, of Birpasha Village under Kanakdia Union in the upazila.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Launch ghat area in the morning and arrested the men along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.













