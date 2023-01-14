Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 January, 2023, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in five districts

Published : Saturday, 14 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Seven people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Khagrachhari, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Moulvibazar and Patuakhali, in three days.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 10 kilograms of hemp from a Dhaka-bound bus in Ramgarh Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
The arrested person is Zakir Hossain, 50, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sonaiul area at Ramgarh at around 1am, and arrested the drug dealer from a passenger bus along with the hemp.
A case was filed against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act with Ramgarh Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Ramgarh PS Inspector Rajib Chandra Kar confirmed the matter.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a drug dealer along with phensedyl from Bagha Upazila in the district on Monday night.
The arrested man is Zia Hossain, a resident of Jotkadirpur Village under Pakuria Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chandipur Tinkhuti area at night, and arrested Zia Hossain along with 100 bottles of phensedyl.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers along with 2,900 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Monday night.
The arrested persons are: Ehsan Ullah, 29, and Md Sofiul Alam, 27, residents of Lohagara Upazila in Chattogram District.
Sonargaon PS OC Mahabub Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Meghna Toll Plaza area of the upazila at night, and arrested the men along with the drugs.
A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.
MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was detained along with 290 yaba tablets from Rajnagar Upazila in the district on Monday.
The arrested person is Kulsum Begam, 40.
Rajnagar PS OC Binoy Bhusan Roy said on information a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Sulaiman Ahmed conducted a drive at a house of one Tonjab Ali in Poitura Village of Panchgaon Union in the upazila.
Sensing the presence of law enforcers, Tonjab managed to flee the scene. But police arrested Kulsum along with 270 yaba tablets worth about Tk 80 thousand at that time.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested two men along with 35 kilograms of hemp from Bauphal Upazila in the district on Monday morning.
The arrested persons are: Limon, 25, a resident of Amirabad Village, and Shakil, 21, of Birpasha Village under Kanakdia Union in the upazila.
Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Launch ghat area in the morning and arrested the men along with the drugs.
A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cold wave disrupts normal life at Fulbari
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds at Raipura
Woman, daughter crushed under train
Seven nabbed with drugs in five districts
Three men ‘commit suicide’ in three dists
Seven people found dead in five districts
High fuel price forces farmers to pull ladders
Two sisters drown at Galachipa


Latest News
Iran executes accused British spy by hanging
Rain likely in parts of country, cold wave again
IMF DMD arrives in Dhaka to finalize $4.5bn loan
Girl's hanging body recovered in Chuadanga
School student killed in road crash
Tentulia's temperature drops to 6.1°C
Mobile court fines Tk 18.70 lakh
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry service resumes after 3 hours
Two drug dealers held with marijuana in Joypurhat
England to ban some single-use plastic items from October
Most Read News
US judge fines Trump organisation 1.6 million dollars for tax fraud
DU teacher whose car crushed woman on campus dies
'Lawful interception on social media tantamount to state-sponsored crime'
15 more Covid-19 cases registered in 24 hours
Chattogram will see magical changes once Karnaphuli Tunnel is completed: Quader
Bangladesh Bank set to announce new monetary policy
Rain in southern parts on Saturday, another cold wave likely
Electricity prices in Bangladesh still low: Hasan Mahmud
Two ships sail for Saint Martin with 610 tourists on board
Mother, daughter crushed under train in Lalmonirhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft